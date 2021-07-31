Florida Rep. Charlie Crist switched from Republican to Democrat in 2012 just after he was voted out as governor of that state. Crist is now seeking the Democrat nomination to challenge Ron DeSantis to be the next governor of Florida, and he’s trying to get some hopes up in the start of his short thread that culminates in a solicitation for $3 donations:

First of all, self-awareness checks are in order:

LOL!

Crist’s tweet is at risk of aging horribly for multiple reasons.

If DeSantis doesn’t serve two full terms as governor, Crist’s tweet could still age terribly:

Crist’s tweet risks being a big ol’ FAIL on multiple levels.

