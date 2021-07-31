Florida Rep. Charlie Crist switched from Republican to Democrat in 2012 just after he was voted out as governor of that state. Crist is now seeking the Democrat nomination to challenge Ron DeSantis to be the next governor of Florida, and he’s trying to get some hopes up in the start of his short thread that culminates in a solicitation for $3 donations:

Who else could get used to the phrase “one-term Governor” Ron DeSantis? — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 1, 2021

First of all, self-awareness checks are in order:

How many terms did Charlie Crist serve as Governor? 😂 https://t.co/cdbyZnEnvJ — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 1, 2021

Well, you would be something of an expert on one-term governors. https://t.co/GISNYB8fyZ — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) August 1, 2021

LOL!

Crist’s tweet is at risk of aging horribly for multiple reasons.

Lol you’re one to talk FORMER gov of Florida — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) August 1, 2021

Ron DeSantis, the best Governor in the USA, will win a landslide. The last thing this state needs is you again. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 1, 2021

And now for a question from Florida's last one-term Governor: https://t.co/vLAYuI0ep3 — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) August 1, 2021

You are literally a one term governor. You tried to run statewide twice after that one term, and were rejected both times. https://t.co/gSpVOxQz8S — Mark Koval (@stateoftheraces) August 1, 2021

Oh an opinion from One-Term Governor Charlie Crist https://t.co/hYD3qsrX1C — Gator (@DBullGator) August 1, 2021

Sir, aren't you a one term Governor — Elise Stefanik Fan (@StefanikFan23) August 1, 2021

Fun fact: Charlie Crist lost a Senate election to Bob Graham by 26% — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 1, 2021

If DeSantis doesn’t serve two full terms as governor, Crist’s tweet could still age terribly:

I agree. President DeSantis has a much nicer ring to it. https://t.co/xZLqmX7WTI — Richard Peter Johnson (@posting_anon) August 1, 2021

He will be a two-term governor and a two-term president. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/b4uJcfwinS — Dan (@dino_machino49) August 1, 2021

Crist’s tweet risks being a big ol’ FAIL on multiple levels.

***

