The Biden administration has proven that they have no interest in stemming the flow of illegal entries at the southern border, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided to do something about it:

That caught the attention of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is taking matters to a surreal next level:

Wanting to stop people who entered the country illegally and might be Covid positive from wandering the countryside is a “dangerous and unlawful” thing for a governor to do?

Trending

Maybe AG Garland’s a secret member of Abbott’s campaign team.

Governor Abbott responded:

Point of order:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19DoJGov. Greg Abbottillegal immigrationJustice DepartmentMerrick GarlandTexas