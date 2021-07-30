The Biden administration has proven that they have no interest in stemming the flow of illegal entries at the southern border, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided to do something about it:

Biden has his head in the sand when it comes to the border. His policies are allowing drugs, weapons, & COVID to spread into our communities.@TxDPS & @TexasGuard have been deployed to stop the surge of illegal activity at the border & restore the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/c1dQAEB3jo — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 29, 2021

That caught the attention of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is taking matters to a surreal next level:

New: AG Garland has sent a letter to Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX threatening to sue over a newly-signed executive order that aims to restrict the transportation of recently-arrived migrants in the state. Garland calls the order "dangerous and unlawful." pic.twitter.com/jL5HmWHyqH — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) July 29, 2021

Wanting to stop people who entered the country illegally and might be Covid positive from wandering the countryside is a “dangerous and unlawful” thing for a governor to do?

It's illegal to stop illegals. Thanks Merrick. https://t.co/zn6Yt8YEZg — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) July 30, 2021

Allowing covid positive migrants to be bussed and shipped to the interior of our country is dangerous and unlawful. What the hell is AG Garland trying to do? Did this cause the surge in the pandemic? https://t.co/itRqfVWrdK — thecloudwizard (@thecloudwizard) July 30, 2021

Is “recently arrived migrants” the new term for illegal immigrants? https://t.co/4fndkd1qQL — RBe (@RBPundit) July 30, 2021

Maybe AG Garland’s a secret member of Abbott’s campaign team.

Does @GregAbbott_TX have to declare this lawsuit on his FEC report as a campaign contribution? https://t.co/zOT4PQfQcK — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 30, 2021

Governor Abbott responded:

The Biden admin. fundamentally misunderstands what's happening at the border. They are jeopardizing the health & safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law. I will take every step consistent with the law to fulfill my duty to protect all Texans. pic.twitter.com/CHn4aN17iD — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 30, 2021

