With inflation on the rise, President Biden and most Democrats think now is the time to spend another $3.5 trillion. You’ll notice we said most Democrats, and that’s because not all are on board. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is one of them:

NEW: "Sen. Kyrsten Sinema doesn't support Democrats' $3.5 trillion bill, clinches bipartisan infrastructure deal." (via @yvonnewingett) https://t.co/wmCTZL6847 — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) July 28, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used a familiar approach in response, except this time it’s against a fellow Democrat:

Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a “bipartisan accomplishment.” 👍🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/0VF8Z73vAa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 28, 2021

That was not entirely unpredictable.

Race card played 🍿 https://t.co/bQElb6I1bA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 28, 2021

It's the only card she has in her deck. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) July 28, 2021

It the only card up her sleeve. pic.twitter.com/pclu8h4hiZ — Stephen Whistler (@StephenWhistler) July 28, 2021

SO true.

AOC telling me Dems are the real racists? Shiiiiiiiiit https://t.co/G7vgNbtevT — The American Statesman (@TheAmStatesman) July 28, 2021

Plot twist!

I’m sure sinema will now change her mind — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) July 28, 2021

Call her racist even harder and that'll win her over! https://t.co/j99pN1zOUR — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) July 28, 2021

Getting AOC to attack her helps Sinema's re-election effort. Arizona Dems should send AOC a thank-you gift. https://t.co/C3Qo9TK6S9 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 28, 2021

AOC is Big Mad.https://t.co/MoqnlnbE7Q — John Carney (@carney) July 28, 2021