A few days ago the Cleveland Indians announced, in a video narrated by Tom Hanks, that the team’s name would be changed to the “Guardians.” But now there might be a bit of a speedbump on the road to the name change:

Trending

As of today, ClevelandGuardians.com directs here:

null

Looks like the Cleveland baseball team ownership has a deal to make, unless a similar option is available.

LOL.

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cleveland GuardiansCleveland Indianspolitical correctness