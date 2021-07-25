Dem senator posts totally not staged photo leaning on a tractor talking on the phone to Biden

President Biden managed to track down Sen. Michael Bennet on his cell phone while he was out doing a hard day’s work, or so it’s supposed to seem:

President Biden tracked me down in the North Fork Valley to talk about the Child Tax Credit. pic.twitter.com/8UPwquT7cy — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) July 24, 2021

Believe it or not, many are questioning the authenticity of that photograph:

Good grief. The entire MCU was less planned and staged than this pic. — Papist in NOVA (@nova_papist) July 25, 2021

This tractor looks like a prop at a pick-your-own apple orchard, you pathetic phony. Zoom in on the tires. pic.twitter.com/H6bZVOKWhx — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 25, 2021

This is the most contrived tweet ever written, change my mind. https://t.co/M4B9bEnnlg — Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) July 25, 2021

LOL. It sure is right up there!

Should have placed the Escalade in the pic instead of tractor. You look so fake. pic.twitter.com/uSuPRLRxB6 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 25, 2021

He "tracked you down" by calling your cell, which you presumably had in your pocket? He's like a bounty hunter! Also, why did you have a photographer with you? https://t.co/Vok2csUhgk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 25, 2021

Those are some awfully shiny tires. https://t.co/nRy6Nfynz9 — Craigé Schmuckatelli (@CraigR3521) July 25, 2021

Neither of the useless props depicted here actually do any work. @SenatorBennet https://t.co/q5J5mdfztV — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 25, 2021

~ farming is my passion ~ https://t.co/N0OoNgxMyO — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 25, 2021

“Hey Joe, I was just out here plowing the fields in my dry cleaned button down shirt. Fortunately my staffer was following me around to take pictures. No, my tractor doesn’t leave tire marks. It’s more of a hover craft I guess. Anyway, what was that about the Child Tax Credit?” https://t.co/dtnUicOUQ9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 25, 2021

No dirt on the tires? No sweat? No wrinkles in your "work clothes"? C'mon man. https://t.co/uDyeI8nRq7 — 🇺🇸 East Tennessee Native 🧡 (@TipToe51) July 25, 2021

Maybe he gets his work clothes at the same place Sen. Gillibrand gets her cooking aprons.

Check out the front wheels. That tractor hasn’t moved in ages. Democrats are authentically phony. https://t.co/p7KeIrG4YE — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 25, 2021

You MUST share with us how you keep those tractor tires so spotless, @SenatorBennett. They go perfectly with your shirt and jeans! And how convenient that your photographer just happened to be there when you got the call? https://t.co/ISH13JzlGu — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 25, 2021

Wearing the dressy denim before laboring? Jokers all around. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) July 25, 2021

Is there anything more unrelatable than a politician trying hard to be relatable?