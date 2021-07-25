Dem senator posts totally not staged photo leaning on a tractor talking on the phone to Biden

Posted at 10:52 am on July 25, 2021 by Doug P.

President Biden managed to track down Sen. Michael Bennet on his cell phone while he was out doing a hard day’s work, or so it’s supposed to seem:

Believe it or not, many are questioning the authenticity of that photograph:

LOL. It sure is right up there!

Maybe he gets his work clothes at the same place Sen. Gillibrand gets her cooking aprons.

Is there anything more unrelatable than a politician trying hard to be relatable?


