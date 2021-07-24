In the last year and a half, public officials and politicians have thrown the words “follow the science” at us while some of those same people demonstrated very little interest in doing so themselves. A thread 18 months in the making has gained some attention:

Karol Markowicz solicited examples of “Covid insanity moments,” and people have delivered:

Let’s get the “science” rolling!

2020 — the rise of the Karens.

And the next thing we knew Jeff Bezos was in space.

Trending

We’re sure that was just a coincidence. *Eye roll*

And then there were the closed entrances because “social distancing” or something:

Right!?

Naturally protests weren’t discouraged, as long as they were the approved kind:

Looking at you, CNN.

We’ll allow it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19