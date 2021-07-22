Last night after President Biden’s CNN town hall we told you about the underwhelming level of excitement in the venue.

It wasn’t exactly a packed house:

What the Biden CNN town hall looks like from the back of the auditorium: pic.twitter.com/juUehd7PDu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 22, 2021

He's no sell-out: Biden speaks to half empty room at CNN town hall https://t.co/gGaUUDEpbh pic.twitter.com/lYnnDXUIe6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2021

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has spotted some other ways to tell that the town hall didn’t live up to the White House’s hopes (or maybe it did — who knows):

Sparse coverage from the WaPo-NYT-CNN axis tells you this didn’t go well. https://t.co/hWONwuu7FG — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 22, 2021

More Joe-mentum!

Most votes ever! — EscapetheMatrix (@Person12343211) July 22, 2021