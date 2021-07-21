On August 30th, President Biden will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House, and the US president will encourage Zelensky to “tackle” something:

Biden will push Ukraine's president to 'tackle corruption' when he visits White House https://t.co/5FZHDCevme pic.twitter.com/dBvjDL57Tc — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up!

Thought this was a post from The Onion. — Dave (@RVA_dave) July 21, 2021

When reality collides with the Babylon Bee.

Hello irony my old friend. I've come to talk with you again. — John Paul (@shak091379) July 21, 2021

Joe may have lost his Marbles but not his sense of humor apparently. #10PercentForTheBigGuy https://t.co/l71qKPOHfe — Darrel Jorstad (@darreljorstad) July 21, 2021