An infrastructure bill was blocked in the U.S. Senate today:

As for the filibuster, the College Democrats of America didn’t seem to like it:

Really? Alrighty then!

Trending

Yeah, who wants to tell ’em?

As they’ve proven, the Democrats are totally against all things filibuster, unless it helps them, and then — but only then — is it OK.

