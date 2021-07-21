An infrastructure bill was blocked in the U.S. Senate today:
WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP blocks Senate from starting debate on bipartisan infrastructure plan, but negotiations toward deal continue.
As for the filibuster, the College Democrats of America didn’t seem to like it:
RT if you aren’t surprised that the GOP filibustered the bipartisan infrastructure plan.
As they’ve proven, the Democrats are totally against all things filibuster, unless it helps them, and then — but only then — is it OK.