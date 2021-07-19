There’s a good chance that today you’ve seen news stories citing a British science official’s statistic that 60 percent of people in the UK who are hospitalized with the delta variant are fully vaccinated.

Now the official in question has corrected himself:

Er, yeah, that’s quite a swing.

And as usual, the corrected version won’t be as widely spread as the original claim.

