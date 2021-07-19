There’s a good chance that today you’ve seen news stories citing a British science official’s statistic that 60 percent of people in the UK who are hospitalized with the delta variant are fully vaccinated.

Now the official in question has corrected himself:

Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people. — Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) July 19, 2021

Er, yeah, that’s quite a swing.

And as usual, the corrected version won’t be as widely spread as the original claim.

