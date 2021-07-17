Saturday morning has brought with it a question about one of Jen Psaki’s tweets from last October:

Considering all the White House slams on those who share “misinformation” this week, this tweet has caught plenty of fresh attention:

And no “this contains misinformation” flag? We’re not very surprised since Psaki’s one of the people in the administration in contact with social media companies to let them know what does and doesn’t constitute “misinformation.”

Trending

The Politico piece was an attempt to debunk a New York Post report about Hunter Biden that got them suspended despite the story turning out to be factual.

***

Related:

Attn. media! @redsteeze reminds us where the censorship push began (Spoiler: NOTHING to do with Covid misinformation)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hunter BidenHunter Biden laptopJen PsakiJoe BidenPolitico