Considering all the White House slams on those who share “misinformation” this week, this tweet has caught plenty of fresh attention:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

And no “this contains misinformation” flag? We’re not very surprised since Psaki’s one of the people in the administration in contact with social media companies to let them know what does and doesn’t constitute “misinformation.”

The Politico piece was an attempt to debunk a New York Post report about Hunter Biden that got them suspended despite the story turning out to be factual.

