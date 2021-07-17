White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying they have been in contact with social media platforms and advising them what constitutes “misinformation” was topped off yesterday by President Biden accusing Facebook and others of “killing people” with misinformation.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy’s question for Psaki at the Friday briefing had other “journalists” rushing to the defense of… Psaki and the Biden administration.

However, as Drew Holden points out in another great thread, if the MSM and Democrats want to find who is spreading misinformation, all they need to do is look in a mirror:

You should be terrified at the prospect of regulating “misinformation.” The last year or so has been a crash course in how bad the powers-that-be can determine what is or isn’t misinformation. Below, I’ve got a🧵 of 🧵’s compiling some of the most egregious examples⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

This is something else:

The best place to start is with the origin of the most consequential event in our lifetimes: the Covid pandemic. You’ll remember that the very thought that it could’ve come from a local biolab run by a secretive autocratic regime was dismissed as a bigoted conspiracy theory. https://t.co/ebRLQFnUP8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

We had supposed misinformation around a viable treatment, too. The supposed war on misinformation led the world to write off hydroxychloroquine, a treatment we now know helps save lives. How many died as a result? https://t.co/O1xsT3FSPc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

Now it’s important to remember that the left has their pet conspiracy theories that don’t seem to ever get flagged as misinformation, somehow. Like the idea that Donald Trump might’ve been a Manchurian candidate installed by Putin. https://t.co/4i73i1xR6P — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

Speaking of Russia, who can forget the supposed “Russian bounties” conspiracy theory, pushed by the entire corporate press and countless democrats, that recently fell to pieces? For some reason, this was never described as “misinformation” https://t.co/YkdaQy173L — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

My favorite missed misinformation might be the Steele dossier, though. Despite how dubious the suggestions were, we had countless Dems and the corporate press run with the narrative on the grounds that Orange Man Bad. https://t.co/Tp3iTUcifr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

We’ll close with another “misinformation” that wasn’t. Perhaps the most consequential given it’s impact on the election was the Hunter Biden laptop story. You may remember that the Biden campaign, the corporate press and Big Tech all pledged it was disinformation. It wasn’t. https://t.co/tXJKaEs1r3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

Big Tech, the corporate press and the Democratic Party have utterly failed, time and again, in deterring what is or isn’t misinformation. If, after all these errors, you still want to empower their fishing trips and hypocrisy, I just don’t know what to tell you. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2021

Dems and media accusing other people of spreading “misinformation” is just more projection.

Everyone who gobbles up the pushed narratives needs to read this thread. You can write it all off as an echo chamber full of Youtubers in basements if you want. Or you can stop being a midwit corporate media shill and actually open your eyes for a change. https://t.co/CMvpeTAFS7 — Bell Borca (@BillyKidRadio) July 17, 2021

Vital read if you trust the msm https://t.co/9s09itZJPG — NinjaCamp From The Future (@NCamp2020) July 17, 2021