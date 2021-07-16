Everybody knows that the media and others helped carry Joe Biden on their shoulders across the finish line last year, and Byron York shared this latest example of how that happened:

US Attorney in Delaware kept Hunter Biden investigation secret during 2020 campaign. Time had come to issue subpoenas, seek search warrants. Didn't do it. From @politico: 'Hunter Biden’s prosecutor rejected moves that would have revealed probe earlier.' https://t.co/VnFgmFipi9 pic.twitter.com/ylqkyMQrto — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 16, 2021

And of course there was the assist from Big Tech:

Oh, and posting the underlying story was “misinformation” and banned by Twitter and Facebook, but turns out was just information oh well sorry our bad — Razor (@hale_razor) July 16, 2021

Media said this was all just Russian misinformation. The New York Post and others got banned from Twitter for reporting on these issues. Twitter ended up apologizing after the stories checked out because by then the election was over and the bans had served their purpose. https://t.co/4dwCL8DucY — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 16, 2021

But the ultimate objective was achieved and there’s a Democrat in the White House.

Just one more way the 2020 election was rigged nine ways to Sunday. https://t.co/n1gW10ZSBG — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) July 16, 2021

The corruption runs so deep https://t.co/LYriZxPgdP — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 16, 2021

This is the actions of a Corruptocracy, the DOJ is beyond salvageable, https://t.co/nJGEMaylUF — ♔𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻♔ ジェームズ (@Scotty_2017) July 16, 2021

It’s good to be a Democrat and get all the assists for political reasons.

Sen. Tom Cotton spotted some irony:

Giving Hunter Biden special treatment is politicizing the probe. https://t.co/4lEWZnQgiS pic.twitter.com/dmCYnS51K1 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 16, 2021

“We don’t want to politicize the story” said the people basing their decisions on politics.