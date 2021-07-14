Some Democrats must have seen polls showing that the percentage of Americans who opposed voter ID isn’t nearly as high as they’d like it to be. That has led to claims like this from Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn:

Townhall’s Guy Benson did indeed fact check Clyburn’s claim, using one of Clyburn’s own tweets:

LOL. Yeah, that does have a real “oppose voter ID laws” feel to it.

And tomorrow it will be something else.

