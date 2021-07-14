Some Democrats must have seen polls showing that the percentage of Americans who opposed voter ID isn’t nearly as high as they’d like it to be. That has led to claims like this from Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn:

Clyburn: "no Democrat has ever been against voter ID" can we get a fact check on that? — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) July 13, 2021

Townhall’s Guy Benson did indeed fact check Clyburn’s claim, using one of Clyburn’s own tweets:

LOL. Yeah, that does have a real “oppose voter ID laws” feel to it.

And if he is not against them, why does he support HR1, which basically eliminates voter ID laws? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 14, 2021

When the Democratic Parties' agenda fails, they just gaslight you into thinking it was never their agenda. They did it last week with "defund the police," now they're doing it with Voter ID. https://t.co/6jloBt69fr — Alby (@Alby_____) July 14, 2021

