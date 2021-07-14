As we told you yesterday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made it known that any Cubans fleeing to the U.S. by boat wouldn’t be welcomed to stay but rather would be sent to third countries. Here’s what Mayorkas said:

DHS Secretary @AliMayorkas threatens fleeing Cuban refugees: "Allow me to be clear, if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States … Again, I repeat, do not risk your life attempting to enter the United States illegally. You will not come to the United States." pic.twitter.com/gSsLbbCuSH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2021

So there’s the shot, and now a pair of chasers. The first one’s from the NY Post’s Jon Levine:

Funny how that goes! pic.twitter.com/lzJUhCa2fM — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 14, 2021

That leads of to chaser number two from @TomSElliott:

Flashback — Mayorkas to Central American asylum seekers on March 1, 2021: "We are not saying don’t come; we’re saying don’t come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible” https://t.co/aaVBe9PQya https://t.co/Pnq6dfIOSE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2021

Are the Dems and others all over this?

Where's the woke celebrities at now? — Who_is_Thomas_Jefferson? (@JakenKy1) July 14, 2021

They also seem to be sitting this one out.

“Refuge for me, but not for thee” @AliMayorkas — Tyler Amick (@MickTy96) July 14, 2021