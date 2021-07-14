As we told you yesterday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made it known that any Cubans fleeing to the U.S. by boat wouldn’t be welcomed to stay but rather would be sent to third countries. Here’s what Mayorkas said:

So there’s the shot, and now a pair of chasers. The first one’s from the NY Post’s Jon Levine:

That leads of to chaser number two from @TomSElliott:

Are the Dems and others all over this?

They also seem to be sitting this one out.

