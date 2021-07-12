Cuban citizens have been protesting the communist regime in that country. “Freedom” was among the chants, which the New York Times referred to as an “anti-government slogan.”

Cubans protesting their socialist government can be seen holding an American flag. While America’s own elite athletes want to burn and disrespect the American flag, oppressed people in other nations wave it as a symbol of freedom. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8KGHZokkJK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2021

JUST IN – Mass protests erupt in several cities in #Cuba over the poor state of the socialized medical system. Protesters demand freedom from communist dictatorship.pic.twitter.com/NOSdVgP0By — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 11, 2021

The U.S. State Department has blamed the protests at least in part on Covid concerns among Cuban citizens. Meanwhile, CBS This Morning served up another predictable spin. This one comes with a beverage warning:

.@CBSThisMorning tries to blame the Trump administration for Cuba's crumbling economy pic.twitter.com/VelrhQ9AzM — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) July 12, 2021

Wow, that certainly didn’t take long!

*laughs in 56 years of communism* — Guillermo Perez גילי (@Gilly11277) July 12, 2021

Trump’s reach is incredible!

This is pretty wild. CBS producer says Trump admin policies “cut off all income from Cuba.” The Biden statement (that came 24 hours late) correctly blamed Cuba’s totalitarian leadership for “enriching themselves” instead of struggling people. https://t.co/v5IFWlx1qu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 12, 2021

This would’ve been great yesterday instead of the mealy-mouthed “it’s because of COVID” statement from the Acting Assistant Secretary for regional affairs BUT credit where it’s due, this makes fairly clear that the real problem is the oppressive leadership, not.. Trump policies pic.twitter.com/KLULMtH83G — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 12, 2021

The MSM is going to just instinctively help the Democrats with spin.

Ummmm their economy has been crap way before Trump. Pre Reagan years — Jason Marion (@jasonmarion) July 12, 2021

Can anyone name a single thing that the media *won’t* blame on Trump? https://t.co/vbIyVLp0La — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) July 12, 2021

We’re hard-pressed to think of anything.