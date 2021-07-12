Last year, Kamala Harris was among politicians supporting those calling for the defunding of police departments around the country while also helping raise bail money for those arrested for rioting and looting during the Minneapolis riots:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

But at some point between that tweet last June and now things started to backfire, which is why so many Democrats quickly abandoned their anti-police rhetoric. Maybe polls like this one have something to do with all the Democrat one-eighties taking place now that the 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner:

% of voters who called violent crime a "major crisis" 57% of Rs

52% of Ds

70% of African-American votershttps://t.co/NbYAkoGclh — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 11, 2021

Now, Democrats from Biden on down seem to realize they have a tremendous backfire to deal with:

I’m sure “Defund the Police” will play great tho https://t.co/AcNabdZmt1 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 11, 2021

REMINDER: Democrats across the country defunded the police. https://t.co/ekGvD6jyRy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2021

Yes they have.

But what about the burritos in the park? https://t.co/FqCYUDPGDA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 11, 2021

The Biden admin and other Democrats realize that, which is why they’re now laughably claiming that the Republicans are the real “defund the police” party.