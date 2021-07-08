The Biden White House (and other Democrats) have been attempting to flip reality on its ear lately about which party doesn’t support the police. WH deputy press secretary Andrew Bates shared a story from NBC News in an attempt to keep the gaslighting going:
.@NBCNews: "White House: Actually, it's Republicans who are trying to defund the police" https://t.co/K0XJYnogBT
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 8, 2021
One thing’s for sure:
Oh the responses to this garbage are so much fun pic.twitter.com/Z9vGQ1t8gJ
— Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) July 8, 2021
Bingo! Let’s start here:
The preview photo for the story is a bunch of Democrats marching to defund the police… can't make this up 🤣
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 8, 2021
LOL! Bates’ tweet is self-debunking, which helps save some time.
Live look at the White House comms operation pic.twitter.com/yOtlKlo7bm
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 8, 2021
It's truly funny watching the Biden administration flail about trying to blame Republicans for this.
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 8, 2021
Hey, who are you going to believe, the Biden White House or your lying eyes and ears?
— Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) July 8, 2021
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 8, 2021
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 8, 2021
You're doing great, Andrew. pic.twitter.com/0JJEzhN93q
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2021
The Biden White House’s attempt to push that alternate reality is nothing short of shameless.