Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist, and you might remember last year when he was featured in a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate who would shut down the spread of COVID-19. He’s also said that masks should be mandated for at least another year, and he frequently takes swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for blatantly political reasons, which isn’t very science-y. This week brings more of the same:
3) Dear @RonDeSantisFL, please stop the #COVID19 surge – don’t be morally empty and “Epidemiologically stupid” like Boris Johnson. https://t.co/TSpNcP6HOL
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 10, 2021
4) meanwhile that FL cases surging, DeSantis recently attacked a leading scientist, mocking Dr Hotez that we experts are addicted to the pandemic. We just want to save lives. https://t.co/M75a8pxCyU
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 10, 2021
Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw started out by dropping a hypocrisy bomb:
Eric Feigl-Ding is not telling the truth 👀
Reminder: Ding lives in the DC area but sent his children to mask-free school in Austria 🇦🇹, while lobbying to keep schools closed in America.
Bad faith actors hate @GovRonDeSantis 😎 https://t.co/5HcVTjyuvi pic.twitter.com/JYxsrmymc6
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021
Do as they say, not as they do!
I blocked the guy because he kept coming up in my feed as a “health expert” even AFTER I muted him
— Julian (@JulianP0324) July 10, 2021
Twitter really promotes him, why is that I wonder
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021
Sure, he pushes lies, but they’re the “correct” kind of lies so the media and Big Tech allow them.
His twitter posts are the words of a deranged, paranoid schizophrenic sociopath. How anyone would take this guy seriously is beyond comprehension.
— josh neanderthal tpa (@joshtpa) July 10, 2021
The New York Times just last week quoted him as a top COVID expert. https://t.co/9SIhC64THK
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021
He is a nutritionist.
— Robert Schrader (@schraderism) July 10, 2021
So as a nutritionist he knows that eating healthy is important because obesity dramatically increases the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19?
And he doesn’t Tweet that? Just shrieks about masks & variants all day?
Definitely seems like he cares about our health
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021
Many in the media don’t seem eager to point that out when they’re quoting this particular “expert.”
@DrEricDing dingbat is the biggest cartoon character of the pandemic. “We experts”. Can you imagine anyone talking that way? Roll the Buggs bunny credits and theme song!
— gonna-be-interesting (@tx13mtm) July 10, 2021
People who call themselves experts are totally insufferable.
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021
Fact check: TRUE.
He’s coming after our GOAT that runs Florida!
You and others that criticized our governor will be shown as the fools you really are! https://t.co/Uo61nGbebW
— KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) July 10, 2021
Every criticism of Governor DeSantis that trends on Twitter is completely fake. It’s incredible.
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021
Incredible, but not very surprising anymore. And of course Twitter never seems to think those lies warrant one of their “misinformation” flags.