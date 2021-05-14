Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist who last year was featured in a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate best able to shut down the spread of coronavirus. He’s also really big on being an unrelenting fear monger when it comes to Covid-19. It seems the latest CDC guidance on masks, which has been promoted by the Biden administration and is in no way poll-driven (pause for eye rolls), isn’t doing enough to buy people like this at least another year of panic spreading:

KEEP WEARING THE MASK—We card-carrying epidemiologists (with formal doctorate in epidemiology) know what we are talking about. Vast majority of 700+ epidemiologists surveyed says we would keep wearing masks for 1 year or longer. #COVID19 #MaskUp https://t.co/SukmEGeWO9 pic.twitter.com/gnn2gpLlFb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 14, 2021

2) “When federal health officials said on Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks in most places, it came as a surprise to many people in public health. It also was a stark contrast with the views of a large majority of epidemiologists surveyed. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 14, 2021

You can almost sense the panic as their grip on keeping everybody scared keeps loosening against their will:

Try to save the grift but the grift keeps slipping away. https://t.co/PcDXHAo2wn — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 14, 2021

Also, they didn't say we should be wearing masks for that long. They predicted we would be. That's very different. They got it wrong! You continue to get it wrong. https://t.co/iDRLsVPCig — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 14, 2021

No — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 14, 2021

"We know what we are talking about." "Wear masks for another year." Experts say …. FU. When a person has to make an argument with credentials, he or she has no argument to make. Period. https://t.co/b1B2SzK7Rv — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 14, 2021

– Get vaxxed

– Wear your own mask

– Stay home

– GFY These are some of the things you can do if me not wearing a mask bothers you. https://t.co/ZyPz1D1JAn — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 14, 2021

What happened to the Twitter police who would slap a warning on tweets that went against CDC guidance?

Hey @jack @TwitterSupport you gonna put a fact-check flag on this and similar tweets? https://t.co/1Tu9Eow08S — Mattiooo 🦉 (@aggro333) May 14, 2021

HEY! #MISINFORMATION !!! Where are the Twitter "DO YOU WANT TO READ THE ARTICLE FIRST?!?!" Nazis? https://t.co/CgCvvtTke1 — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) May 14, 2021

Watching the entire leftist Fear Porn industry now go against the CDC, after a fkn year of telling us that CDC guidance was gospel, is pure 2021. These people are lying pieces of sht who can never be trusted with ANYTHING. https://t.co/dZemKEKcUm — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 14, 2021

They clearly don’t want it to end.