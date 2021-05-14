Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist who last year was featured in a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate best able to shut down the spread of coronavirus. He’s also really big on being an unrelenting fear monger when it comes to Covid-19. It seems the latest CDC guidance on masks, which has been promoted by the Biden administration and is in no way poll-driven (pause for eye rolls), isn’t doing enough to buy people like this at least another year of panic spreading:

You can almost sense the panic as their grip on keeping everybody scared keeps loosening against their will:

What happened to the Twitter police who would slap a warning on tweets that went against CDC guidance?

They clearly don’t want it to end.

