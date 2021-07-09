Considering what’s been happening in Chicago this year, this is the level of “progressive priorities” we were expecting to ensue:

Chicago announces it will provide free CONDOMS to all public school children ages 10 and up https://t.co/D5h9awlkgh — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 9, 2021

Really?

Over 100 people were shot in Chicago last weekend. You’re handing out the wrong kind of protection https://t.co/B3bRsrHEwS — Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) July 9, 2021

No kidding!

Well, that will stop all those shootings for sure… — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) July 9, 2021

Should probably hand out some bulletproof vests too while they’re at it — AngryDad_94 (@angrydad_94) July 9, 2021