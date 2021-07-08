The Biden administration has announced their plans to have people go door-to-door in certain parts of the country to encourage the unvaccinated to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Secretary of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra defended the plan, and let everybody know how much money “the government has spent” to keep them safe:

“The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to help keep Americans alive during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government’s business…”

Becerra made it clear the Biden administration just wants to help make sure Americans use their freedom wisely:

“We want to give people the sense that they have the freedom to choose” — but only the sense that they have the freedom? Paging George Orwell!

We’re reminded of this Ronald Reagan quote: “The most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'”

Yeah, that seems to have been put on hold for now.

