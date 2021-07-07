On a couple of recent occasions, President Biden has at times broken into a curious and creepy whisper while trying to convey a point to reporters. Here’s an example:

But the “whisper technique” isn’t only reserved for reporters anymore. Biden was in Illinois today, and — well, watch for yourself:

Trending

Have Biden’s handlers told him how this comes across?

All the cringe!

A totally spontaneous appearance. *Eye roll*

