On a couple of recent occasions, President Biden has at times broken into a curious and creepy whisper while trying to convey a point to reporters. Here’s an example:
Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press.
This week he's whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021
But the “whisper technique” isn’t only reserved for reporters anymore. Biden was in Illinois today, and — well, watch for yourself:
Weird pic.twitter.com/yMaBldAbi5 https://t.co/fMp8eqSs95
— ⏳ Prof. Zhuang Zhou’s Crooked Yet SteadFast Tree (@politicalwilli) July 7, 2021
Biden weirdly whispers to young child: "and by the way, you know what, I gotta take your mommy" pic.twitter.com/mXmE4gKj1q
— Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) July 7, 2021
Have Biden’s handlers told him how this comes across?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2021
*in falsetto* Creepy!
— Bud Merino (@NotARINO_40) July 7, 2021
All the cringe!
What in the world? https://t.co/xo5ABFnUCG
— Diego (@gotta_fat) July 7, 2021
Build Back Better poster on the wall. The camera made sure it got in the frame. Pure theater. Using a child for photo ops is gross.
— Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) July 7, 2021
A sign saying Build Back Better is on the wall. https://t.co/6RnuuHU8Lq
— Dunn Fumble (@artyoan) July 7, 2021
A totally spontaneous appearance. *Eye roll*