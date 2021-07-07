Earlier today, President Biden spoke about his plan to extend and expand the effort that he says will help families:

Pres. Biden says his families tax cut is cutting poverty in half and calls for it to be extended: "Let's extend the tax cut through 2025 and expand free meals for million more children in school." pic.twitter.com/G8PaPmPXMh — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 7, 2021

Those same families are also among the Americans paying a lot more at the pump these days, and this certainly won’t help:

In response to spiking gas prices, Biden vows to raise taxes on gas companies $90 billion/year pic.twitter.com/FLWfxU5vQC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2021

No mean tweets though!

Gas prices are the highest they have been since 2012 and Biden vows to raise taxes on gas companies $90 billion/year. pic.twitter.com/91pRBZFP7Z — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 7, 2021

Cool, can’t wait to pay $4/gallon at the pump because of this idiot. https://t.co/NrcQcWT3TE — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 7, 2021

The man is a genius…there is absolutely no way the companies could pass the cost of a tax hike onto a consumer…. — Is it beer time yet (@derekj79) July 7, 2021

Right!?

People think the increase in gas prices goes directly to oil companies and they think oil companies only produce gasoline. The stupidity is painful with these people in charge. Upside down world — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 7, 2021

lol WOW! he's making Jimmy Carter look viable. — DADEZCMURPHY™ (@DADEZCMURPHY85) July 7, 2021

So, in response to rising gas prices, @JoeBiden wants to … raise gas prices? WTF? Someone get him an ice cream cone and some note cards before he does even more damage. https://t.co/c3PJjI0Pmr — BCHIL (@BrrTChallah1) July 7, 2021

Democrats don't have any vision or well thought out policy positions for the country. They only have political friends, political enemies, and political rhetoric to sell insane agenda items designed to fool all the people all the time. This is buffoonery pretending to be vision. https://t.co/2MrNOlMesT — Bansi (@bansisharma) July 7, 2021

But #JoeBiden promised not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year#BidensAmerica https://t.co/n7jYO3mKdx — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 7, 2021

And guess what’s going to happen next.