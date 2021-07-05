President Biden again today took credit for jobs that are returning after shutdowns during the pandemic, calling them “created” jobs:

Biden and the Democrats really hope everybody believes their alternate reality:

Shameless but not unexpected. And speaking of jobs:

Right on cue, the Biden administration is being sued over the decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline:

Biden had no such issues with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that helps out Putin, but he killed off many jobs in the U.S. and is now bragging about how many they’ve “created”? That sounds about right.

Tags: jobsJoe BidenKeystone Pipeline