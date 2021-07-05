President Biden again today took credit for jobs that are returning after shutdowns during the pandemic, calling them “created” jobs:

.@POTUS: "We're seeing record job creation and record economic growth, the best in four decades and I might add, the best in the world. Today all across this nation, we can say with confidence, America is coming back together." https://t.co/KDPVvMLEiV pic.twitter.com/kGsIXmn7CU — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2021

Biden and the Democrats really hope everybody believes their alternate reality:

Incentivizing the govt to shutdown the economy so you can open it back up and claim records. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) July 5, 2021

Shameless but not unexpected. And speaking of jobs:

He literally cancelled jobs on day one. He is doing everything to keep people from getting back to work with his free check. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 5, 2021

Right on cue, the Biden administration is being sued over the decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline:

TC Energy Corporation, the company that developed the Keystone XL pipeline project, is seeking to recover more than $15 billion in damages from the United States https://t.co/KzT1goOdhl — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 5, 2021

Biden had no such issues with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that helps out Putin, but he killed off many jobs in the U.S. and is now bragging about how many they’ve “created”? That sounds about right.