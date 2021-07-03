The city of San Francisco’s tolerance for theft has had a predictable effect on many businesses there:

It’s gotten so bad that some stores have closed down:

Target stores in S.F. aren’t closing — yet — but they are limiting their hours to reduce losses:

Maybe residents should start to consider not voting for people who don’t support the kinds of insane policies that lead to increases in crime. Just a thought.

Or as AOC might spin it…

