Earlier today there was what was being reported as an armed standoff between a group of men and Massachusetts police. That has now ended and arrests have been made:

A group of eight armed men refused to comply with police officers following a traffic stop Saturday on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts. The standoff shut down the interstate in both directions. Two men were arrested and police are searching for the others. https://t.co/LjeuqQTR5W — The Associated Press (@AP) July 3, 2021

11 'heavily armed men' arrested after lengthy standoff in Massachusetts https://t.co/uYwgmdkOll pic.twitter.com/3vK01pEVj5 — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) July 3, 2021

However, some conclusions were being jumped to that immediately started aging poorly.

17 paragraphs in:

"The website for the group says they are 'Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.'" L

O

L Ask yourself what the headline would've read if it had been white guys. Our media is such trash. https://t.co/DsGXRr3HGY pic.twitter.com/TEuFnMPsud — Magnus' Ego (@EgoMagnus) July 3, 2021

But that didn’t stop the kneejerk narrative creators prematurely jumping into action:

Took a quick look at the replies of one of the early posts on it… pic.twitter.com/aDa110geeJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 3, 2021

You can almost hear the gears grinding on the narrative shift. pic.twitter.com/SKr0ePmqu1 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 3, 2021

Simply amazing and completely predictable.

This is going to get flushed fwiw https://t.co/ondgicbY3V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2021

Without a doubt.

100% predictable — Nielkt 🇺🇲 (@Nielkta) July 3, 2021

Typical ignorance from @TheDemocrats They always project. They always lie. They are never right. https://t.co/dzehdWYmb9 — Molon Labe (@dwm2112) July 3, 2021

Can you imagine if 11 heavily armed white men had taken over a section of a highway. It’s all CNN would talk about for months. — Easton Croy (@CroyEaston) July 3, 2021

Whoops.Wrong narrative…..This story gets flushed down the Media Memory hole, fast pic.twitter.com/LSFbVLah0E — Frankie 5 Angels (@Frankie5angelzz) July 3, 2021

This will be memory-holed by the corporate media. https://t.co/KTadG5Fuma — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 3, 2021