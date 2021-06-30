The Democrats have been ramping up their effort to create some alternate realities after “defund the police” has backfired, as have Biden’s policies at the southern border. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot clearly hopes nobody has been paying attention to what’s been going on in her city:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: “Crime is not out of control in our city. In fact, crime is on the decline.” pic.twitter.com/zpOJ03lnxq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2021

There’s a whole lotta gaslighting going on there!

We expect a dramatic decline in crime now that my policies have allowed criminals to kill everyone so there will be fewer victims https://t.co/3uFvmzYV6K — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 30, 2021

These are not the droids you're looking for. We've always been at war with Eastasia. I expect them to lie. What bothers me is the growing number of people who will swallow her bullshit without even batting an eye. https://t.co/jdbTUTrE0d — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 30, 2021

Honestly, they aren't even trying anymore. Fiery, but mostly peaceful protests. GOP wants to defund the police. Crime isn't rampant in large Dem run cities. They know their lies are obvious, but they also know that stupid people will believe it, just because. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 30, 2021

Dems are confident that to a large degree the media won’t challenge their ridiculous claims.

Fact checkers will sleep on this one… they're too busy "fact checking" memes. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 30, 2021

If any MSM outlet does fact-check Lightfoot’s comment there’s a good chance they’ll bend over backward to find a way to rate it “true.”

Mayor Murder is lying. https://t.co/OkvmReo3X7 — For America (@ForAmerica) June 30, 2021