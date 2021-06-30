Donald Trump’s announced visit to the border earlier this month prompted the Biden White House to dispatch VP Kamala Harris to El Paso one week before so the former president didn’t show them up by arriving first. The difference is that Trump is actually going where the worst of the crisis exists:

Looking forward to welcoming President Trump to the Rio Grand Valley today where the real Biden Border Crisis is occurring. Thank you President for coming to Texas. #Trump #AmericaFirst #BidenBorderCrisis #Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 30, 2021

Trump has arrived, and the media got a chance to air more grievances something he’s involved in. CNN’s Jim Acosta kicked off the latest round of media complaints:

TX Gov. Abbott and his staff are blocking press access to his event today with Trump. They’ve decided to turn their roundtable discussion into a “pool” coverage event. However, in addition to pool, Abbott’s team is selectively allowing certain non-pool outlets into the event. pic.twitter.com/9MNOvfLU1Z — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2021

Frankly it’s a little disappointing that Acosta isn’t being allowed direct access to Trump so he can be told “you are fake news” one more time.

I was also excluded. We received no heads up beforehand that this was the set-up or change of plans, after traveling down to cover this. I'd registered with Gov. Abbott's team ahead of time. https://t.co/rtVvjBQdaB — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 30, 2021

I asked for an explanation as to how these media outlets for pool were selected. Received an IDK from a guy at that the check in table — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 30, 2021

There are so many media complaints it’s almost like Trump’s still president!

And????? How is this different from Biden or Harris events @Acosta ? — Julian Martinez (@jamart7610) June 30, 2021

Sounds like what Biden does at his “press conferences.” — moving goal posts (@PParkerReports) June 30, 2021