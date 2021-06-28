Former VP Al Gore was interviewed on CNN over the weekend, and Ken Matthews framed it perfectly:

Yikes! And yes, Gore had a message for Donald Trump:

First of all, it seems that Gore conveniently skipped over somebody:

Trending

You can add Stacey Abrams to that list as well. But it was other things in the video that seemed to catch the most attention:

Where’s Al doing the interview from? The dark side of the moon?

GAHHH!

Gore often has backdrops that are rather spacey:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al Gore