Former President Trump held a rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday night, and the crowd was, as expected, enormous:

Huge crowd forming for the Trump rally in Ohio tonight. Crowd chanting: “USA, USA, USA!” pic.twitter.com/bKi0MBfr9x — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 26, 2021

Only Trump, no longer president nor officially a candidate for office, could draw this size of crowd in the dead of summer during a non-election year. pic.twitter.com/kaAqItsiFE — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 27, 2021

Here are some highlights, starting with Trump’s assessment of the Biden administration:

TRUMP: "After just five months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. I told you." pic.twitter.com/bp3upb7Hwm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 27, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

Here’s some more moments from Trump’s speech:

TRUMP: "We gave the new administration the most secure southern border our country had ever seen," but it was "deliberately and systematically dismantled." pic.twitter.com/oAnM5SyeaJ — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 27, 2021

“Biden and the Democrats are weak on China, weak on Iran, weak on trade, and weak on everything else…except for weaponizing law enforcement to go after Republicans” President Trump talks about Biden and the Democrats performance since Biden took office at the #TakeBackTour pic.twitter.com/NT4Nodl2Bc — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 27, 2021

Trump: You see these generals on television? They are woke. pic.twitter.com/3DhwehxoOX — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) June 27, 2021

President Trump Calling Out The "Woke" Generals President Trump Also Calls For Congress To Ban Critical Race Theory Being Taught In American Schools, Workplaces, Federal Agencies, And Military pic.twitter.com/31xBc0ImH7 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 27, 2021

CNN will be triggered (as usual) by this one:

Crowd Chants “CNN Sucks” As President Trump Calls Out The Fake News Media pic.twitter.com/RWpkAKYzlW — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 27, 2021

Trump also took on critical race theory and much more:

TRUMP: "Critical Race Theory is being forced on our military." pic.twitter.com/iy44cmiKtG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2021

Donald Trump tells the snake story: pic.twitter.com/VlKG4MpAjB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

Say what you want about Trump, he is a true original. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) June 27, 2021

On that there’s no doubt.