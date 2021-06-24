Congressional progressives are still pushing for their latest money and money grab under the guise of “saving the planet,” and that’s the Civilian Climate Corps:

Naturally Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is 100 percent behind the idea, and during the meeting AOC explained how a unionized Climate Corps put to work planting trees and doing other things could save the planet (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). This is something else:

Trending

And of course Mother Nature will only cooperate if the person doing the earth-friendly activity is unionized and government-paid:

Giving away the game is what lefties in Congress such as AOC do best.

“How dare you!”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCCivilian Climate CorpsClimate changeglobal warmingRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez