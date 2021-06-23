Earlier this month former President Trump announced a visit to the border that will take place a week from now, and he’ll be joined by other Republicans:

And guess what happened next:

Politico reports that Harris is going there after some unrelenting Republican pouncing:

So Harris is pouncing on the pouncing? We’re not exactly sure.

The White House clearly didn’t want Trump to go to the border before Biden’s border czar managed to get there!

We’d laugh if that didn’t sound so believable.

