Earlier this month former President Trump announced a visit to the border that will take place a week from now, and he’ll be joined by other Republicans:

New: Trump says he's touring the border w/ @GregAbbott_TX on June 30 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 15, 2021

And guess what happened next:

Kamala Harris is set to visit the Southern Border on Friday. I guess she didn’t want President Trump to beat her there. RT if you think Kamala’s leadership is PITIFUL! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 23, 2021

Politico reports that Harris is going there after some unrelenting Republican pouncing:

Breaking: Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there https://t.co/ouro9BDReg — POLITICO (@politico) June 23, 2021

So Harris is pouncing on the pouncing? We’re not exactly sure.

Why "criticism from Republicans" and NOT FROM THE MEDIA, when she was appointed to this role to FIX THE BORDER.. you would think this trip is long overdue. But the media phrases as "criticism from Republicans". Crazy. — Stan (@VintageStan) June 23, 2021

The White House clearly didn’t want Trump to go to the border before Biden’s border czar managed to get there!

Looks like Trump got her to somewhat do her job Many called it, @KamalaHarris will head to the border now before Trump Not only Republicans have been criticizing this administrations ignoring of this crisis, Border State Democrats have been too https://t.co/bKIDLt1rpV — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 23, 2021

I'm sorry but if you're in charge of "fixing" the border you'll probably want to go down and see what's up Literally your job https://t.co/do5VTWb5B7 — Diamond 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@iownmyownmind) June 23, 2021

But has she been to Europe? *cackles* https://t.co/gVcW7YSK5p — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 23, 2021

She's going to set up water stations and voter registration booths. — CamperBoy (@CamperBoy9) June 23, 2021

We’d laugh if that didn’t sound so believable.