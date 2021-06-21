Father’s Day weekend in Chicago brought with it dozens of shootings:

Chicago weekend: 49 people shot, 5 fatally. Last weekend, 43 people were shot, 3 fatally. https://t.co/5S65XvivPZ — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 21, 2021

That’s just one example of the crime spike in many U.S. cities. The Biden administration will now reportedly have the president spending more of his public time focusing on the issue of crime:

Sign of the times: Politico: “President Biden will be devoting his public events to the issue of crime and how his administration is responding to the uptick in violence. Keep an eye on this one.” https://t.co/9LTkOEPHwC — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 21, 2021

Why the sudden shift in focus?

My guess is internal polls caused this. https://t.co/JUlWXTawuw — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) June 21, 2021

That very well could be.

It’s easy to solve a problem if you are also responsible for causing the problem https://t.co/ddNXioERnD pic.twitter.com/N7t9nRqBe4 — DOC (@DocVCSays) June 21, 2021

And that will all somehow be the fault of Republicans.

And Kamala is on the border…. https://t.co/LOJUnIC4Xa — Brain (@waddatwit) June 21, 2021

They will respond by dropping all charges against looters and rioters in Democratic cities. See the news out of NYC this morning https://t.co/aaRFRWW0sA — gary b (@BGlbear81) June 21, 2021

When the arsonists try to put out their fires https://t.co/06rHKmCTPp — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) June 21, 2021

It's not really a national problem though. It's big cities, and not even all big cities. Residents just need to throw their city leadership out and elect people who will get tough on crime. — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) June 21, 2021

They're going to elect more Marxist DA's instead. — Positively Caustic (@PosCaustic) June 21, 2021

This is what happens when Democrats and Joe Biden disparage police and threaten their funding. https://t.co/L2EuY06kYx — stusandler (@stusandler) June 21, 2021

The rhetoric to come from Biden and his administration is as predictable as it gets:

He's blamed white supremacy for the rise in crime and violence. So this should be a fun one. https://t.co/AAxF3cmids — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2021

Calls for more gun control will naturally also be in the cards.

Let me guess, he's going to blame it on those boogeymen white supremacists that are super, super real and obviously omnipresent and running around on a daily basis causing havoc and violence. https://t.co/2XEvDowFRx — Keith H (@KeithJH2) June 21, 2021

Shpuld start with those white supremacists on the south side of Chicago. https://t.co/c4nRiUyJqz — Clair Nova ⚢ 👭 (@ClairNova7) June 21, 2021

Lol. He said nothing during the summer of riots 2020. He has yet to comment of the unprecedented executions in Chicago and in the Bronx. He is all talk no action. What is our greatest threat? He said white supremacists and from what I've seen this weekend Joe Biden is wrong again https://t.co/vHZSyGL3Nz — FlyOverCountry (@ajaxzimm) June 21, 2021

Maybe Biden should start by saying that initiatives supported by the person who is now his VP contributed to the problem:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

If Democrats like these want to know why crime is spiking in many cities, they should look in a mirror. Or maybe they should look here as well:

Two of Biden's top DOJ appointees—Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke—have explicitly called to defund the police. If Biden wants to figure out what is causing the rise in violence, he should start there. https://t.co/M2Lntb1INt — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 21, 2021

But at the end of the day…

Biden cannot and will not do anything substantial on crime. The progressive wing won't let him. https://t.co/erub8Uv1pA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2021

Biden will use addressing crime as an excuse to push the Left’s political agendas that likely would only worsen the problem.