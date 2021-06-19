Earlier this week President Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth to be a federal holiday.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid acknowledged the holiday this way:

Happy Juneteenth to everybody except those who don’t respect election results? Oh my…

Trending

And not just Abrams:

Reid obviously only meant Republicans who don’t automatically respect the results of an election, or she simply chooses to ignore reality:

The Left’s efforts to pretend Democrats don’t question the results of elections are nothing short of laughable, but not very surprising.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electionsjoy reidJuneteenthrepublicansStacey Abrams