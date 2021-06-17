House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today if an unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being. It’s a pretty straightforward question, right? However, Pelosi was not about to answer the question:

REPORTER: “Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?" PELOSI: "Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue.”pic.twitter.com/gil3ZeX6pp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2021

Narrator: But Pelosi had no intention of answering the question.

It’s amazing how Pelosi tries to portray herself as some sort of authority on the issue based on how many children she’s had.

I too am a mom 5 in 5 years and the answer is an unequivocal yes! Yes, it is as much a human being at 15weeks as it is at conception. https://t.co/O7P5klCAVy — Kelley Parker (@kmparker5) June 17, 2021

The recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award a few years ago wasn’t about to offer that as an answer.