House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today if an unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being. It’s a pretty straightforward question, right? However, Pelosi was not about to answer the question:
REPORTER: “Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?"
PELOSI: "Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue.”pic.twitter.com/gil3ZeX6pp
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2021
Welcome to Dodge City!
Not an answer.
— Jim Eagle Jacobs 🇺🇸 (@NJjacobs1) June 17, 2021
But answer the Damn question!! https://t.co/dizD06cz4m
— Blessed Mommy 🙏🏼✨🙏🏼 (@Blessed_Mommy34) June 17, 2021
Narrator: But Pelosi had no intention of answering the question.
In the end she does not answer https://t.co/u9i43w6bcW
— F4EverwithYou (@you_f4) June 17, 2021
Science denier alert https://t.co/PtFicwWATA
— Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) June 17, 2021
Ahh Nancy Pelosi, the “devout Catholic”. 🤡 https://t.co/0oKwzVuqGA
— irene (@realirenee) June 17, 2021
And the answer is ………. next please.
— Robert W. Hall (@halligram) June 17, 2021
Political response, from a career politician. https://t.co/tpNuOYdPZP
— David Forrester (@mgkkain) June 17, 2021
Extremely proud to see Lone Conservative contributor @juliaajohnson_ hold the feet of pro-abortion politicians to the fire! https://t.co/NaEMbejg88
— Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) June 17, 2021
Question from our @cnsnews intern @juliaajohnson_! 👇 https://t.co/SouyvKpagg
— MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) June 17, 2021
It’s amazing how Pelosi tries to portray herself as some sort of authority on the issue based on how many children she’s had.
I too am a mom 5 in 5 years and the answer is an unequivocal yes! Yes, it is as much a human being at 15weeks as it is at conception. https://t.co/O7P5klCAVy
— Kelley Parker (@kmparker5) June 17, 2021
The recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award a few years ago wasn’t about to offer that as an answer.