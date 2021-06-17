House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today if an unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being. It’s a pretty straightforward question, right? However, Pelosi was not about to answer the question:

Narrator: But Pelosi had no intention of answering the question.

It’s amazing how Pelosi tries to portray herself as some sort of authority on the issue based on how many children she’s had.

The recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award a few years ago wasn’t about to offer that as an answer.

