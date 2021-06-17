Earlier this month the Washington Post’s fact-checker said there is “serious new reporting” about the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. Why is it just now becoming a story getting reported seriously instead of being something that would have gotten you suspended from social media until relatively recently? You might not be surprised:

JUST IN – Scientists did not come forward sooner to back the Wuhan lab theory because "at the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists, so people didn't want to publicly call for an investigation into lab origins." (NBC) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 17, 2021

From NBC News:

Chan said there had been trepidation among some scientists about publicly discussing the lab leak hypothesis for fear that their words could be misconstrued or used to support racist rhetoric about how the coronavirus emerged. Trump fueled accusations that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a research lab in the city where the first Covid-19 cases were reported, was connected to the outbreak, and on numerous occasions he called the pathogen the “Wuhan virus” or “kung flu.” “At the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists, so people didn’t want to publicly call for an investigation into lab origins,” she said.

TDS at its worst! https://t.co/hhDIFtT0JQ — Smarter Than You Think (@shyness50132) June 17, 2021

The political capture of science is clearly evident in this article https://t.co/NNahU9pT4w — opdroid1234 (@opdroid1234) June 17, 2021

Gives a whole new meaning to Political Science. https://t.co/Vp1iRmMzVY — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) June 17, 2021

#OrangeManBad narrative has cost lives. Democrats and the media have been willing to hurt people as long as it meant getting Trump out of office. https://t.co/FyTi8VMHsq — Dave Q. 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) June 17, 2021

And yet Dr. Fauci and many others will laughably claim none of this was politicized in any way.