After their summit meeting, President Biden held a solo press conference, and again took questions from only a few reporters who were pre-selected. During Biden’s remarks, there was a brief Freudian slip where a certain former president’s name started to come up:

Is Trump still living rent-free? Sounds like it:

Biden got Putin mixed up with the former president that his administration likes to blame for everything.

LOL.

