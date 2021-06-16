The crisis at the border is getting so bad that a House Democrat has written a letter to VP Kamala Harris urging her to come and see what’s going on in person:

NEW: Texas U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX 28th District)has sent V.P. Kamala Harris this letter urging her to visit the border and meet with people on the ground here to see the impacts of the border surge, as he says the situation is only going to get worse. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/T4ip7zeUMc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2021

For now, the “border czar” and VP was otherwise occupied, as Sen. Debbie Stabenow pointed out:

What a wonderful bipartisan women Senators dinner at our @VP’s residence! Thank you Kamala! I am so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/l5sVNWO7lU — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

Our Vice President even made the cheese puffs herself!

And they were so good! pic.twitter.com/hK0pgonBTA — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

“Let them eat cheese balls!”

That VP Harris has time to plan and host girlpower soirées and not pick up the phone and call the governors suffering under the border crisis she’s supposed to be solving is telling. https://t.co/wznawv6twh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2021

This is a perfect illustration of the priorities of the Left Girl power confab >> real world problems (eg border crisis) where millions are impacted https://t.co/bH1c3kpcWy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 16, 2021

Is this real life? https://t.co/wH96q37THl — 🚨 Bergeron News 🚨 (@BergeronNews) June 16, 2021

Looks good! Perhaps she should visit the border though. https://t.co/GzogfEygjP — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) June 16, 2021

Well, that’s certainly not happening any time soon.

You will eat the bugs while your betters eat fried cholesterol balls https://t.co/ZMGoBPnjQc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 16, 2021

Our Vice President who was put in charge of the border? The same border she just can’t find time to visit? #priorities #BorderCrisis https://t.co/kAjb0RVg5N — Mister Duke (@Haywood100) June 16, 2021

I guess the border crisis must be totes legit solved if she has time for this nonsense! 🧀🎊 https://t.co/pqXGTqDSIA — Spoiled Princess (@Princess_Kit_K) June 16, 2021

I don't know what's worse, this tweet—she absolutely did not make these herself, come on—or the replies squeeing over the fact that Harris "still cooks" https://t.co/NuHKiw8K9C — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 16, 2021

Cookin' up cheese balls and excuses for why she hasn't been to the border. https://t.co/dC3IoozvaL — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) June 16, 2021

Is this a root cause of the border crisis? https://t.co/276HALQD7r — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) June 16, 2021

The Biden White House has already pretty much said the border crisis is the fault of climate change, so… cheese puff anyone?