The crisis at the border is getting so bad that a House Democrat has written a letter to VP Kamala Harris urging her to come and see what’s going on in person:

For now, the “border czar” and VP was otherwise occupied, as Sen. Debbie Stabenow pointed out:

“Let them eat cheese balls!”

Trending

Well, that’s certainly not happening any time soon.

The Biden White House has already pretty much said the border crisis is the fault of climate change, so… cheese puff anyone?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border crisisDebbie StabenowKamala Harris