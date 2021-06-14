President Biden’s staff announced that he would hold a solo press conference in Belgium after his meeting with the president of Turkey. It was scheduled to start over two hours ago and reporters are waiting semi-patiently:

So far, Biden is two hours late for his own solo press conference. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 14, 2021

NOW – Biden over 2 hours late to his news conference at the NATO summit. White House has not provided any explanation for the cause of the delay (NBC) pic.twitter.com/2KDISMeZEI — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 14, 2021

President Biden is more than 2 hours late to his NATO news conference. No explanation from the White House for the extended delay. pic.twitter.com/SN3JbgH5He — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 14, 2021

Pres. Biden is now two hours late to his press briefing after a meeting with Turkish Pres. Erdogan, who has already completed his press conference. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 14, 2021

Biden now 2 hours 15 minutes, late for his press conference in Belgium — It’s after 9:00 p.m. for reporters who are waiting there for the presser to begin — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 14, 2021

It's coming up on the 9pm hour here at @NATO HQ. The news conference by @POTUS was supposed to begin 2 hours 20 minutes ago. More than 100 journalists patiently waiting. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 14, 2021

U.S. press was largely sidelined at G7. U.S. press blocked from Erdogan meeting. Turkish press allowed in Erdogan meeting. Biden-Erdogan meeting started late. Erdogan already wrapped up his briefing. Biden now over 2 hours late to his briefing. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 14, 2021

There’s that promised “transparency” we were just talking about a little earlier.

You do plan to have a biden at your biden press conference, right? pic.twitter.com/pLhu7S4CoP — Forward 🇺🇲 (@zombie1113) June 14, 2021

Did he fall asleep in the yard again? https://t.co/GEhgBE8r4N — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2021

Just a quick nap. Don’t rush him — Jon (@Jon_NoHF) June 14, 2021

They gotta recharge the body double https://t.co/LfzGWx5iJs — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 14, 2021

It sounds like something’s finally happening:

2 minute warning — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 14, 2021

There’s the mask again:

Biden explained the delay this way:

BIDEN on why he's late: "I've had a chance to meet with several leaders recently and I've had calls with others. It's been an incredibly productive day here." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 14, 2021

"I know it's after 9:30 p.m. and I'm still at NATO…" President Biden says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2021

