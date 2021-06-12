Early this morning there was a shooting in Austin, Texas that left more than a dozen people injured, but fortunately there were no fatalities, though two people remain in critical condition:

APD confirms there are no fatalities from the E 6th Street shooting at this time. 13 people are injured. Police are still searching for suspect. https://t.co/WWEI5OZ7HO — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) June 12, 2021

The suspect fled the scene, and there is what’s been called a “vague description,” but the Austin American-Statesman won’t be sharing it:

Unusual: “Police have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter as of Saturday morning. The American-Statesman is not including the description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter” https://t.co/KYgnQbgMZd — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 12, 2021

“…and such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 12, 2021

This is at the bottom of their story on the shooting:

Media: Let’s not protect people of a mass shooter. Let’s protect our wokeness & political narratives. https://t.co/25sVlIPo9A — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 12, 2021

The editor who made this call should be fired on the spot. Police have released a description, get it to the public! “…one, or multiple suspects involved. There is one suspect described as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build.” https://t.co/PQZp8r2X7a — Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) June 12, 2021

