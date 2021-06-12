Early this morning there was a shooting in Austin, Texas that left more than a dozen people injured, but fortunately there were no fatalities, though two people remain in critical condition:

The suspect fled the scene, and there is what’s been called a “vague description,” but the Austin American-Statesman won’t be sharing it:

Trending

This is at the bottom of their story on the shooting:

null

That’s… interesting.

It’s almost as if they’re worried about breaking a stereotype instead of perpetuating one.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Austinmass shootingTexas