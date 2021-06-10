Earlier today Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrat leadership released a statement following Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Israel and anti-America comments:

The congressional equivalent of Mom and Dad turning to the back seat and snapping to the kids NOT. NOW. https://t.co/aeWmnSM3M4 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) June 10, 2021

Rep. Rashida Tlaib then took to her Twitter account, which has 1.4 million followers, to register a freedom of speech complaint:

Freedom of speech doesn't exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn't exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

Victim status ACHIEVED. Again.

You have freedom of speech. What you want is to be free from criticism. https://t.co/bA736iP4qS — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 10, 2021

Bingo!

If that were true then we wouldn’t have to endure your blatant anti-semitic drivel day in and out. https://t.co/Warou4XHst — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) June 10, 2021

Who is silencing you? https://t.co/dLtZpcCKBB — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 10, 2021

You have the freedom of speech to spew antisemitism, and your colleagues (the few who are not full blown Cowards) have the freedom of speech to call you out. https://t.co/YdaxPOlV1f — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 10, 2021

Looks like it's existing just fine for you since you suck all the air out of the room with your racist, anti-semitic squad colleagues. Stop clamoring for more attention and seeking victimhood status at every opportunity. It's pathetic. https://t.co/XmZjhxIPOl — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 10, 2021

Or better yet…