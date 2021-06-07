White House press secretary Jen Psaki did some dodging at today’s briefing, but she also did directly answer a question about Biden’s thoughts on where H.R. 1 stands, and Psaki’s answer diverted focus to the VP again:

Asked about HR1, Psaki notes that Biden has put Kamala Harris in charge of it – Harris in Guatemala right now focusing on “root causes” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 7, 2021

So Harris is in charge of the border crisis (and her response has been to avoid going to the border) and monitoring what’s going on with H.R. 1? That leads to more questions:

Is Biden in charge of anything right now? https://t.co/FqaTl5hxOq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2021

Is Biden in charge of anything right now? https://t.co/RErOMqw5g9 — Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) June 7, 2021

So exactly what does Biden do? https://t.co/pVkN8WhOps — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 7, 2021

Is Biden in charge of anything? — Anthony Cole (@totineafc) June 7, 2021

All is well!

Oddly enough, the NSA made this claim about the president:

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden has had "an unbelievably packed schedule" Heh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2021

Lol, he's been delegating virtually every major issue.https://t.co/tSXMMWUvZk — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) June 7, 2021

Biden’s been “unbelievably” busy delegating, apparently.