Twitter Public Policy has issued a statement in regards to their platform being blocked by the Nigerian government, and it comes with a beverage warning:

We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) June 5, 2021

And just like that, a distinct lack of self-awareness was spotted:

LOL – Twitter suspends or shadow bans or censors or removes followers of nearly every single conservative account they have. The last thing they care about is free speech. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 5, 2021

Pretty darn ironic, isn’t it?

Access to the free & #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society… unless you’re Donald Trump. Or reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Or discussing the biology of gender. Or the murderous dictator of Iran. Or a Chinese Communist Party peon lying about COVID. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 5, 2021

You can't possibly say this with a straight face while banning the account of the president of the United States. https://t.co/uEdNKWgJ7Z — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 5, 2021

Twitter should be the last website to talk about #OpenInternet https://t.co/swu0XDPahn — didsyan (@didsyan) June 5, 2021

Remember when you locked out the President of the United States? Good times. https://t.co/oczrKF7Bwo — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 5, 2021

The company blocking a former president’s content from their site believe “access to the internet” is an “essential human right.” You couldn’t make it up if you tried. https://t.co/ACmzRAAKeY — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 5, 2021

Not sure I understand this. If Twitter can block Nigerians and their elected officials for violating its standards and policies, why can’t Nigeria and its elected officials block Twitter for violating their standards and policies? https://t.co/i4zAXJrWCd — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 5, 2021

Let me get this straight… Nigerian government blocking citizens from using twitter: Violation of human rights Twitter blocking people they don't like from using Twitter: Perfectly fine and actually it's just good sense Hm. https://t.co/P8JFocywTY — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) June 5, 2021

The irony seems to escape Twitter.