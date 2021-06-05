The midterm elections are less than a year and a half away, and former President Barack Obama is already helping get the narrative set in a way that would catch the attention of fact-checkers if he wasn’t a Democrat:

WATCH: Obama slams GOP voting laws, suggests they are "rigging the game" https://t.co/snwQDN9Wvo pic.twitter.com/AGzSBkiTuE — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2021

From The Hill:

Former President Obama on Friday blasted voting laws being pushed by Republicans across the country, suggesting that lawmakers championing such electoral changes are “rigging the game.” “That’s the kind of dangerous behavior that we’re going to have to push back on,” Obama said during an event with the Economic Club of Chicago while mentioning a GOP voting law enacted in Georgia law month. Obama said that the law creates “a different set of rules for how votes are counted in Atlanta versus how they’re counted in the rest of Georgia.”

Wow, if a Republican talked like that the MSM would probably give it the “Big Lie” treatment, but Obama obviously gets a pass.

weird, this sort of conspiracy pandering gets you supposedly banned from appearing on @CNN https://t.co/l9KMb9w497 — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 5, 2021

When Trump lies about elections and election laws he gets kicked off all of social media. When Obama does it he gets published in the media. https://t.co/G0iy66Yqet — Logan Hill (@LHillthefirst) June 5, 2021

There are no double standards like media and Big Tech double standards.

Obama said that the law creates "a different set of rules for how votes are counted in Atlanta versus how they're counted in the rest of Georgia." This is flat out false. Obama is spreading misinformation to undermine faith in our elections. And the media won’t challenge it. https://t.co/zgOB2x1Ce9 — Ashton (@pikashtu) June 5, 2021

Nope, because Obama is on the “proper” side of the argument.