In spite of the trove of Dr. Fauci emails that show discussions taking place that ran completely counter to the narrative that was being presented to the public about Covid-19 origins as well as mask effectiveness, etc, you might not be surprised that President Biden is still fully on board the Fauci train:
Joe Biden responds to a question about Fauci: “Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci,”
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 4, 2021
Biden made the comment at the very end of this clip:
Reporter: "Do you have confidence in Dr. Fauci?"
President Biden: "Yes, I'm very confident in Dr. Fauci." pic.twitter.com/Hf015HysXX
— The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021
Anybody surprised? As far as Biden and the Democrats are concerned, Fauci did a bang-up job.
Biden is either entirely incompetent or has no clue what's going on. Take your pick. https://t.co/wYrbUJxsdw
— ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) June 4, 2021
Of course. Fauci has been doing exactly what was planned. https://t.co/oY1bqOswhb
— Jen (@CensoredJen) June 4, 2021
Begging for a follow-up question, "Why?" #Biden #COVID19 #Fauci https://t.co/Lyi6SaBmoh
— TheCenterTake (@TheCenterTake) June 4, 2021