In spite of the trove of Dr. Fauci emails that show discussions taking place that ran completely counter to the narrative that was being presented to the public about Covid-19 origins as well as mask effectiveness, etc, you might not be surprised that President Biden is still fully on board the Fauci train:

Biden made the comment at the very end of this clip:

Anybody surprised? As far as Biden and the Democrats are concerned, Fauci did a bang-up job.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dr. FauciJoe Bidenleaked emails