We told you yesterday about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting a photo of her abuela’s home in Puerto Rico to take a swipe at former President Trump and aid to that country:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

But AOC didn’t appreciate people pointing something out while she was blaming Trump for her abuela’s living conditions:

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Undaunted, Walsh and some from the Daily Wire were determined to help:

As you’ve heard, @AOC’s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

I will kick things off by donating $499, which happens to be the cost of a monthly lease payment for a Tesla. I challenge @benshapiro @michaeljknowles and @JeremyDBoreing to match this donation. Together we can change the world. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

It’s raising good money, too:

Walsh and the rest of the @DailyWire crew have raised $11k for AOC's Abuela in just one hour. https://t.co/pKQNS325Rv pic.twitter.com/PitOxXDP3j — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 4, 2021

The amount is at $20,000 at the time of this writing.

Master-level trolling that's not only effective but helpful. I'm here for it. https://t.co/FBQuJAxV5p — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 4, 2021

Almost $10K raised in about an hour, but this donation wins. https://t.co/D6prfrw4nn pic.twitter.com/yixe1vbr0w — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 4, 2021

Here’s the text for the GoFundMe: