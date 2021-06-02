So many FOIA’d emails written to and by Dr. Anthony Fauci have been released that it’s taking quite a while to sift through them all, but The Federalist’s Sean Davis has found some that have some interesting timing when it comes to what got immediate attention and what didn’t:

Anthony Fauci apparently had lots of time for celebrity e-mail correspondence in 2020. Here he is on February 27, 2020, telling Morgan Fairchild that "there is nothing to be done right now" because hardly anyone in America was sick. pic.twitter.com/OluWZ2jkmz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2021

Ok, but what about members of Congress and the friendly media?

Fauci waited two days before giving Liz Cheney the stiff arm and telling her he was too busy to talk to her. But when Morgan Fairchild e-mailed Fauci, he responded within hours. Fauci responded to a random anti-Trump e-mailer before he responded to Cheney. pic.twitter.com/w3Tcf1QRN9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2021

E-mails from MSNBC also got a quicker response (5 hours) than an e-mail from a Republican member of Congress (2 days). pic.twitter.com/Mua9FKEx59 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2021

We can’t say we’re shocked.

Also, did Fauci “downplay” the virus in a way Trump was accused of doing? That sounds a lot like what he wrote to Morgan Fairchild:

Remember when Fauci tried to claim he was the only one taking the virus seriously in January of 2020? This is from late February. Does this sound “serious” to you? https://t.co/ckEiTV3lUo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2021

Sooo…Fauci downplaying the severity is all good. But TRUMP! downplaying is evil. Got it. — Smokey's Mom (@smokey_mom) June 2, 2021

Her husband Tommy Flanagan is gonna be upset. pic.twitter.com/Erc2UkCULD — Paul Sracic (@pasracic) June 2, 2021

Everything I believed is coming true — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) June 2, 2021

Around the same time they retroactively slammed Trump for not doing anything. — Lauren Elizabeth (@Coast__Coast) June 2, 2021

It’s almost like the talking points were completely coordinated to only try and make Trump look bad.