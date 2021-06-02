The FOIA’d emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci have contained some real narrative-busters as it concerns the response to Covid-19 and what’s been passed off as truth and facts. However, one narrative has been upheld and confirmed thanks to the emails, and that’s the one that says many journalists are water carriers for the Dems and those on their side.

Fauci’s in-box contained some praise and promise from one ABC News reporter:

The “keep me informed and the coverage will be friendly” approach is as “journalism” as it gets these days.

Ah, “journalism”!

Amazing.

Are there any journalistic standards these days?

