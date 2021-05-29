As we told you Saturday evening, President Biden and VP Kamala Harris had some tweets from their accounts at the start of Memorial Day weekend that got noticed for what they didn’t mention:

Trending

Biden & Harris might have some more on-point offerings by the time Monday rolls around, but in the meantime, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet is drawing some “compare/contrast” attention:

At least there’s a mention of what the weekend’s all about.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKamala Harrismemorial dayRon DeSantis