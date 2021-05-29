As we told you Saturday evening, President Biden and VP Kamala Harris had some tweets from their accounts at the start of Memorial Day weekend that got noticed for what they didn’t mention:

Stay cool this weekend, folks. pic.twitter.com/Z2xOTekvUZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2021

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Biden & Harris might have some more on-point offerings by the time Monday rolls around, but in the meantime, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet is drawing some “compare/contrast” attention:

No better way to start Memorial Day Weekend than a Salute to America’s Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/InvxHnwCpj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 29, 2021

At least there’s a mention of what the weekend’s all about.

My Governor showing Biden and Kamala how it’s done. https://t.co/iGfHXS2bEL — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 30, 2021

Thats how you do it. https://t.co/NEmhdNorXN — The Simonetti Source (@SimonettiSource) May 30, 2021